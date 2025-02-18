Delta Airlines plane crash: Survivor captures people stumbling away from upside-down plane wreckage at Toronto Airport

A Delta Air Lines jet flipped upside down after landing at Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport. Delta Airlines posted on X that, according to initial reports, 18 people sustained injuries in the crash and were “transported to area hospitals.” An emergency responder works around an aircraft on a runway, after a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (REUTERS)

John Nelson, a passenger on the plane that crashed, shared a video showing the evacuation of the aircraft resting upside-down on the snow-covered ground. It captures passengers stumbling away from the wreckage.

“We just landed. Our plane crashed. It’s upside-down,” Nelson says in the footage as he tries to catch his breath. Emergency responders are seen dousing the plane as people continue evacuating. His clip also shows people walking on the snowy path away from the plane.

Survivor’s account:

Nelson told CNN that he was unware that there were any issues with the plane. He recollected that he thought it to be a typical flight between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Toronto.

"When we hit, it was just a super hard — it hit the ground, and the plane went sideways,” Nelson said to the outelt. He added that he saw a “a big fireball” on the plane's left side.

We tried to get out of there as quickly as possible,” Nelson said, adding “Even now I smell like jet fuel.”

Statement from Delta CEO:

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details,” Bastian added.

This incident came just within weeks of the harrowing American Airlines plane collision with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed all 60 passengers and four crew members aboard. It also follows the deadly Jeju Air and Azerbaijan Airlines accidents in December.