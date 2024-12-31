Work reward turns fatal for couple: Journalist, husband die in horrific South Korea plane crash

The heartbreaking stories behind the final flight of the 179 passengers who died in the Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 crash have started to trickle in and many of them were families on year-end trips. The plane crash in South Korea led to 179 deaths out of 181 passengers on the flight. (AFP)

Many who passed away in the horrific crash were travelling to celebrate important moments in their lives along with family and loved ones. Among them were a 30-year-old reporter at a Gwangju-based media outlet who was travelling with her 33-year-old husband to celebrate a milestone of her professional life.

Bangkok trip was a work reward

The journalist had received the trip as a reward from her company for her excellent work. The couple were celebrating the achievement while on vacation in Bangkok before tragedy struck them on their way back.

The reporter had even posted a photo of a hotel swimming pool in Bangkok on her Instagram. "The weather here is so great, it's like early summer," she captioned it before the tragic flight back home.

Also among the victims was a 43-year-old man on his first oversease trip with his wife and three-year-old son. "My son's heading overseas for the first time on a night-time flight. ... The extensive schedule (of the trip) exhausted me, but I'm happy because my son had a great time," he wrote on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of his son looking out the window.

After his tragic death, the man, who worked at the promotions department for the Kia Tigers professional baseball team, received tributes from the team's players. Retired pitcher Kim Byung-hyun said, "I've been pressing 'like' for pictures of my friend, his wife, and their 3-year-old son, having great time in Thailand. ... It gives me great pain, and my condolences goes to all the bereaved family members (of the victims)."

Newlyweds, cancer survivor among victims

A newlyweds returning from honeymoon just two weeks after tying the knot, a 32-year-old woman who was about to get married soon, a father who took his two sons on a trip to celebrate the elder son recently being accepted to university -- these were some of the victims who lost their lives in the accident.

It was the first overseas trip for a 50-year-old widow after her husband died years ago and she survived a yearlong cancer treatment.

The oldest victim in the accident was a 79-year-old man who was returning from a family trip with his wife, two daughters and one of his son-in-laws, his granddaughter and three grandsons.

