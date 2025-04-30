'Selling passes to his wedding': Indian man shares bizarre wedding gift request by friend

An Indian man’s account of an unusual wedding gift request from his friend has sparked a debate about practical gift-giving and social etiquette at weddings. In a post on Reddit, the man said he had reached out multiple times to a friend ahead of his wedding, offering to help with the preparations. However, he received no response until he was sent a message that, according to him, felt more like a financial transaction than a wedding invitation. The man stated that his friend's wedding gift demand surprised him.((Representational))

In the message, the groom-to-be asked whether the man was planning to buy him and his future wife a gift. "I was thinking of cash or a gift voucher because then you guys can use it to buy what suits you the best," he replied, as per a screenshot he shared.

‘Selling passes to wedding’

However, his friend's response rubbed the man the wrong way. The groom-to-be suggested that instead of a traditional present, his friend could contribute a fixed amount of ₹3,100 toward the purchase of a new air conditioner.

He explained that other friends had already contributed, and that four more were needed to reach the total cost of ₹42,000 and there more spots on his contribution list. "We recently shifted and we are pooling money together for same major spends such as AC, dining table and etc. So if you haven't decided yet it would be great if you can contribute towards that," the groom said.

The man was surprised by the groom's demand and said that he felt like he "was selling passes to his wedding" and the invitation felt transactional. The man ultimately transferred ₹6,000 to his friend but chose not to attend the wedding.

Internet divided

The story has since gained traction online, sparking conversations around traditional gift giving behaviour and more practical solutions with rising wedding costs.

The post divided users as some agreed that the way of asking seemed transactional while others sided with the groom for asking for practical cash gifts instead of ornamental presents which are never used.

"Any event where I am asked beforehand about my gift or contribution, I skip that event no matter how close the person is or how important the event is," said one user.

Another user said, "I think in the US and other countries there is something called a "wedding registry" where the couple getting married put together a list of things they want to buy and request friends to contribute to that. It looks like your friend is doing something similar, albeit in a very cringe manner."