Shashi Tharoor praise artist who sketched his pic using color pencil and pen

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share a post about the artist who sketched his pic using color pencil and pen.
Shashi Tharoor's Twitter post about artist who sketched his pic using color pencil and pen wowed people.(HT archive)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are times when people come across posts that make them go wow. Such a post was recently shared on Twitter by Shashi Tharoor. The post he shared shows an incredible sketch of the MP by an artist. There is a chance that the image will leave you in awe too.

The picture was originally shared on Twitter by an artist named Ankita. “Writer and politician Shashi Tharoor in color pencil and white gel pen. Done in 2018,” she wrote while posting the image.

While re-sharing the picture on Twitter, the Congress leader commented “Remarkable (and well done, @AnkitaSharma_26), but I am a fastidious shaver and am never seen with so much stubble!!”

Take a look at the post that may leave you in awe:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 500 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to post appreciative comments.

“Superb sketch, congratulations,” wrote a Twitter user. “This portrait has 3D effect and looks real. Well done,” expressed another. “Beautiful portrait,” praised a third.” Fastidious? Thanks for the constant vocab training on Twitter!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Shashi Tharoor?

Topics
twitter
