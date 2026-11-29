As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape workplaces across the globe, Siemens executive Ujjwal Kumar has criticised Silicon Valley’s narrative surrounding AI-driven job losses, arguing that celebrating the elimination of human jobs sends the wrong message.

Siemens executive Ujjwal Kumar called out Silicon Valley leaders for glorifying job losses caused by AI. (LinkedIn/Ujjwal Kumar) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per a report by Fortune published on November 28, Kumar, who heads Siemens’ automation business in the Americas, described the industry's rhetoric as “toxic and self-serving”.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

(Also read: Techie says Bengaluru transformed his career in just 4 years: 'Deserves to be called Silicon Valley of India')

“It was almost like gloating, saying, ‘Oh, it is a good thing that it is eliminating every job,’” Kumar told the publication.

A different approach to automation

Kumar's remarks come amid growing concerns over the impact of AI on employment, particularly in the technology sector.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Having spent more than two decades in the industrial sector, Kumar has previously held positions at General Motors, General Electric and Honeywell. He also served as group president of Teradyne Robotics, according to an official announcement by the company in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having spent more than two decades in the industrial sector, Kumar has previously held positions at General Motors, General Electric and Honeywell. He also served as group president of Teradyne Robotics, according to an official announcement by the company in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Siemens, meanwhile, has been investing in workforce development alongside the expansion of its manufacturing operations in the US.

According to its official website, the company developed a training programme at its $190 million manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, to recruit individuals without prior industrial experience.

Among those who benefited from the initiative were a former chef and a pizza delivery driver, who transitioned into manufacturing roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In December 2025, Siemens USA also announced its commitment to training 200,000 electricians and manufacturing professionals by 2030.

Siemens has also announced job cuts

Despite its investment in workforce development, the German technology giant has not been immune to restructuring.

In March 2025, Siemens announced plans to reduce approximately 5,600 positions globally within its automation business by the end of the 2027 financial year. Another 450 positions were expected to be affected within its electric vehicle charging business.

The company attributed the planned adjustments to changing market conditions and the need to improve its competitiveness.

AI-related layoffs continue to mount

Kumar's comments come at a time when thousands of employees across the US are facing uncertainty over their professional futures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report released by global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas on November 5, US-based employers cited AI as a reason for 121,401 announced job cuts during the first 10 months of 2026, accounting for approximately 20% of all announced cuts.

(Also read: Indian-American exec Deedy Das paints bleak picture of Silicon Valley's AI boom: ‘Rich aren’t happy either’)

The technology sector alone recorded 171,501 announced job cuts during the same period, a 21% increase compared with the corresponding period in 2025. However, broader economic and market conditions had overtaken AI as the most frequently cited reason for job cuts this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}