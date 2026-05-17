Indian-American exec Deedy Das paints bleak picture of Silicon Valley's AI boom: ‘Rich aren’t happy either’

Indian-origin venture capitalist Deedy Das has painted a bleak picture of life inside San Francisco’s AI boom, saying the widening wealth gap and fears around artificial intelligence are leaving even highly paid tech workers “psychologically tormented”. Deedy Das is a partner at Menlo Ventures and has worked at companies like Google and Facebook (Menlo Ventures)

In a widely circulated social media post, Das said Silicon Valley currently feels “pretty frenetic”, with a small group of AI insiders amassing enormous wealth, while many software engineers live in fear layoffs and stagnating careers.

The divide in Silicon Valley “The vibes in SF feel pretty frenetic right now. The divide in outcomes is the worst I've ever seen,” wrote Das, a partner at Menlo Ventures and former tech lead at Google and Facebook.

(Also read: Who is Deedy Das? Ex-Google and Facebook techie becomes partner at Menlo Ventures)

Das claimed that the AI boom has made millionaires out of a select few. Meanwhile, others in the IT industry are rueing ‘bad timing’ while battling anxiety about AI-driven layoffs.

“Over the last 5yrs, a group of ~10k people - employees at Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, Nvidia, Meta TBD, founders - have hit retirement wealth of well above $20M (back of the envelope AI estimation),” he said.

According to Das, many professionals outside that elite circle feel increasingly disillusioned. The Kolkata-born, California-based venture capitalist contrasted the 10,000 millionaires of Silicon Valley with the ‘outside group’ that’s battling low wages and layoff anxiety.

“Everyone outside that group feels like they can work their well-paying (but <$500k) job for their whole life and never get there,” said Das.

The role of AI Das argued that traditional career paths no longer seem attractive to many workers in Silicon Valley, thanks to AI and AI-driven layoffs.

“Worse yet, layoffs are in full swing. Many software engineers feel like their life's skill is no longer useful. The day to day role of most jobs has changed overnight with AI,” he claimed.

“The corporate ladder looks like the wrong building to climb,” he wrote, adding that workers are now scrambling to align themselves with new AI-focused opportunities.

“Everyone's trying to align with a new set of career ‘paths’: should I be a founder? Is it too late to join Anthropic / OpenAI? should I get into AI? what company stock will 10x next?”

According to him, employees are increasingly switching jobs and demanding higher salaries amid fears that they may miss out on the AI wealth boom.