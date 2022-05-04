Sikh couple famous for their dance moves is back again. Watch viral video

Remember that elderly Sikh couple whose amazing dance moves made the Internet fall in love with them? Their video of dancing together at a wedding in November 2018 went crazy viral. Now, another video of that Sikh couple is going viral in which they can be seen grooving to the music at a wedding and it is really adorable to watch. The Sikh couple’s dance moves are giving couple goals to everyone.

The video was posted by the Instagram page baraatiinc just a week ago and it has already got over 1.8 million views. The Sikh couple can be seen performing energetic dance moves in co-ordination with one another and it’s really wonderful to watch.

“THIS COUPLE IS HERE TO WIPE OUT YOUR MONDAY BLUES! If dancing is like conversing, we want to express only through this language of love,” says the caption of the video.

The video has got more than 1.21 lakh likes and prompted several comments.

“This is how I’m going to be with my partner one day,” commented an Instagram user. “Blessed always,” commented another. “They and their dance live in my head rent free,” said a third. “I want to grow old like this,” posted yet another.

The Sikh couple’s dance moves on the song Lamberghini by the Doorbeen featuring Ragini made waves on the Internet in November 2018 when it was posted by Gitana Singh, the couple’s daughter.

What are your thoughts about this adorable Sikh couple and their awesome dance moves?