A 40-year-old man in Singapore has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for ill-treating his 9-year-old son by making him strip naked and take a lift to the ground floor of their residential building as punishment for lying, the Straits Times reported.

The incident took place in September 2025. (Representational image) more less

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The man, whose identity wasn’t revealed due to a gag order protecting his children, pleaded guilty to ill-treating a child on November 26. Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

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According to the Straits Times, the incident took place in September 2025 when the man and his children were at their flat on the eighth floor of a Housing Board block. After becoming unhappy with his son for lying, he ordered the 9-year-old to remove all his clothes and take the lift down to the ground floor before returning home.

He allegedly also instructed his 7-year-old daughter to record her brother’s ordeal, which she did. The boy ran along a corridor before entering the lift. Two people later entered the lift and saw him. He eventually took the lift back to the eighth floor.

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The police were alerted to the incident, following which the man was arrested and told not to reoffend while investigations were ongoing. However, the man assaulted his daughter a month later while they were at Changi Airport. He slapped and punched the 7-year-old after she vomited and could not explain why she had done so.

Seeking a 9-month jail term, Deputy Public Prosecutor Carolyn Lim said the man had deliberately planned and carried out a punishment that stripped his son of his clothing and dignity.

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“The accused deliberately conceived, planned, and executed a punishment that stripped his son of all clothing and dignity,” she said.

“It was a deliberate and sustained act of degradation by the very person the victim should have been able to trust above all others,” she added.

District Judge Eddy Tham, while delivering the sentence, said the emotional harm caused to the boy was real. The judge also noted that the man had disregarded advice from the authorities by reoffending and had made his daughter an active participant in his offences.

The judge further pointed out that the video recorded by the girl could become a permanent record that might be used against her brother in the future.

The man is currently out on $15,000 bail and is expected to begin serving his 6-month jail sentence on December 1.

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