A woman in Singapore who had been nominated for a bravery award for her efforts to put out repeated fires has now been arrested on suspicion of starting them. The startling reversal has stunned residents after days of praise for her actions.

The woman was supposed to receive an award on November 27. (Representational image). (Unsplash) more less

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Ong Siew Hoon, 33, was previously praised for extinguishing fires, reported Shin Min Daily News. She was also nominated for the “Community First Aid Award”. In an interview with the outlet, the woman said that she learned to operate a fire hose. She further claimed that she kept the bucket filled with water as a preventive measure.

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She was previously praised for helping put out fires in garbage bins in Punggol East. After 13 fires occurred within just 12 days, police installed CCTV and launched an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} In a twist, the authorities then accused Ong of being the one involved in the series of fires. Later, Singapore Police released a statement about the investigation and the eventual arrest of the suspect. Read the full press release: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a twist, the authorities then accused Ong of being the one involved in the series of fires. Later, Singapore Police released a statement about the investigation and the eventual arrest of the suspect. Read the full press release: {{/usCountry}}

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On 17 November 2026 at about 10.30pm, the Police were alerted to a case of fire at the central rubbish chute of Block 657B Punggol East. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire had been started intentionally. The fire was extinguished before SCDF’s arrival. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Ang Mo Kio Division established the identity of the woman and arrested her on 18 November 2026. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is also believed to be involved in several other similar cases.

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In relation to the incident on 17 November 2026, the woman will be charged in court on 20 November 2026 with the offence of mischief by fire under Section 435 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, and the offender shall also be liable to a fine.

The Police have zero tolerance for such acts of mischief that endanger the lives or safety of others or cause damage to public property. Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

According to Mothership, Ong’s uncle regularly shared posts in a community Telegram group praising his niece’s efforts in putting out fires. After her arrest, the man sent a message appealing to people to show “compassion and fairness.”

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Earlier in an interview, he said, "I am proud of her.” After the arrest, he said that Ong was his adopted niece and caregiver.