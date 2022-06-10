Smart chipmunk messes with cat upon realising there's a door between them. Watch

Cats are one of the smartest pets that one can have but in very rare situations, even a cat can be outsmarted. Don't believe it? Then there is this particular Reddit video of a cat and a chipmunk that will prove you wrong. There is a good chance that this video will not only make you laugh out loud but also appreciate the smartness on part of the chipmunk in this video. And this video has been going steadily viral on the social media platform for all the right reasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cute animal video opens to show a pet cat sitting inside a house and looking out of a transparent door. This is not something that is uncommon, especially for people who are aware of typical feline behaviour. Outside the door, there is quite a smart chipmunk who has taken notice of this cute cat and its keenness towards the outside world. Being of such different sizes, it would be quite obvious that the chipmunk would want to run away at the first opportunity. But that is far from what happens in this video.

The chipmunk keeps messing with the cat and this provides for a hearty laughter for many netizens. The funny video comes with a caption that reads, “This chipmunk has figured out the door protects him and is using it to the fullest to mess with my cat.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video involving a cat and a chipmunk right here:

This cute animal video has been shared on Reddit more than 14 hours ago and has received over 3,100 upvotes on it so far.

An individual related, “Some of the squirrels in my neighbourhood take great pleasure in taunting the cats that live around here.” “There was a blue Jay that used to taunt my old cat Meeka when she was a kitten. I swear it just knew and loved to mess with sometimes for days in a row,” narrated another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The squirrels that get in the window feeder don't even acknowledge one of our cats on the other side of the glass pawing at it like crazy. They don't even care when a human comes close. However at one point chipmunks were able to get into it, and they were much more easily spooked,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this smart chipmunk who likes to mess with the cat?