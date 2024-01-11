Son outsmarts dad while getting a new toy. Watch hilarious video

In a delightful twist of familial wit, a boy showcased his cleverness to outsmart his dad. The father told him that the kid can get anything he can ‘fit in his hand’. In response, the little one picked a huge box and managed to hold it with one hand. The image shows a kid trying to hold a huge box with one hand. (Screengrab)

“He said bet,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show the kid holding a box with two hands and standing in what appears to be a toy aisle in a store. A text insert on the video reads, “Told him he could pick out a toy that fits in his hand.”

The little kid is seen saying, "It fits in my hand." To which his dad replies, "You can carry it, but I said you can get a toy that fits in your hand." Momentarily, this confuses the kid, and his dad clarifies that he can get the toy if he can pick it up with one hand. The kid, without saying anything, goes on to find a way to pick the box with one hand.

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has gone viral with over 11 million views. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“He said problem solved, now what,” joked an X user. “Lmao, I would’ve gotten him the toy before he did that too adorable,” shared another.

“Respect to him,” posted a third. “He is serious about that toy: He wants it so bad,” expressed a fourth. “Somebody send me nephew's information because I am going to buy him the damn toy! Deserved,” commented a fifth. “Dad learned a valuable lesson that day. Lol, add to cart,” wrote a sixth.