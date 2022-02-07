Sonu Sood gorges on samosas in new promo of Roadies. Tweeple react

Ever since it was announced that actor Sonu Sood will host the new season of Roadies, it has left fans of the long-running reality show extremely excited. Now, a promo of the show has released in which the actor is seen savouring samosas at a roadside stall in Moga while talking about this season of the reality series. Sood posted the video on his own handle and it has since collected several reactions on the platform. Sonu Sood also began trending on Twitter.

“A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of its kind!” he wrote as the caption of the video.

In the video, Sonu Sood mentions that journey will take place in South Africa. As he relishes the samosas, he also interacts with the owner of the stall, named Joginder Prasad, who promises him free samosas after the actor asks him to come to South Africa.

Watch the video below:

A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it's kind!_🏍️@infinixindia MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/g9lLlQ1TiC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2022

Sonu Sood gained a massive following on social media due to his efforts to help people from all walks of life during the during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

“Congratulations@SonuSood Sir,” commented an individual. “Good Sonu ji. If you will host Roadies, it will be terrific,” wrote another. “I can organise samoosas in South Africa for you. In which city are you coming?” reacted a third.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sonu Sood interact with contestants on the show. Earlier, many posted memes about him personally dropping contestants home after their elimination, referring to his kind actions towards those in need during the lockdown.

Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha as the host of MTV Roadies. The shoot of the show will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go air in March 2022 on MTV India.