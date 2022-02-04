Sonu Sood steps in as Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies. Twitter reacts

The mention of Roadies is incomplete with talking about Actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha. He has been a part of the show for the past 18 years. However, in 2022, he is terminating his long association with the show. Also, according to an exclusive report by HT, Sonu Sood is stepping in to take his place. Now, people are taking to social media – especially Twitter – to share their reactions to this change. Some are also sharing hilarious memes showcase their reactions.

We have collected some of the tweets that people are sharing on Twitter. Take a look at them below:

Some have joked that Sood will personally drop the contestants home. It is a lighthearted reference to his philanthropic work during the lockdown.

*Sonu sood to replace Rannvijay in Roadies*



Sonu Sood to Roadies contestants : pic.twitter.com/QCuHLH3loQ — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 3, 2022

Take a look at the other memes people posted:

Then there are posts in which people are sharing how much they will miss Rannvijay:

Im not gonna watch Roadies...that show is know from the name of #RanvijaySingha ....#Roadies — Divyaa (@karankundrra_1) February 3, 2022

Which of the memes connected with you or left you laughing out loud?