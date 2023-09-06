South Korean woman dances to O Rangrez, says 'Indian music has powerful impact'

A video of a South Korean woman dancing to the song O Rangrez has gone viral on social media. Alongside the video, she mentioned how Indian music and dance have a powerful impact on her.

The woman was seen dancing to the song O Rangrez.(Instagram/@luna_yogini_official)

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @luna_yogini_official. In the post, she wrote, "My heart felt heavy, so I decided to practice this choreography. Just listening to the music, I instantly felt calmer. After trying it a few times, I felt so uplifted! Indian music and dance have had such a powerful impact on my life. I haven’t nailed the steps yet, but I wanted to share this genuine moment, hoping it brightens your day or inspires you to do what makes your soul soar!"

The clip opens to show the woman standing in a room and dancing to the song O Rangrez. She performs gracefully and matches each of her steps to the beats of the song. (Also Read: South Korean artists dance to Oo Antava, Kaavaalaa mashup)

Watch the dance video of this South Korean woman here:

This post was shared on July 23. Since being posted, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The share has also garnered several comments. Many people were in awe of her dance.

Here's what people are saying about this dance video:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful! You danced with such grace!" A second added, "Very beautiful." A third commented, "You did so good, OMG!" "It uplifts my soul too, by the way keep going," expressed a fourth. A fifth added, "Indian or Korean doesn't matter as long as you are happy doing it. You enjoy it that's what matters the most."