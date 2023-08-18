South Korean artists dance to Oo Antava, Kaavaalaa mashup

A group of South Korean artists wowed people with their performance to a mashup of two Indian songs. They grooved to a remix of Oo Antava and Kaavaalaa that has left people amazed. The image shows a group of South Korean artists dancing to Oo Antava, Kaavaalaa mashup. (Instagram/@aoora69)

K-pop idol Aoora posted the video on his Instagram page. It shows him dancing with the members of the K-pop boy band Bz-Boys. Dressed in chic casualwear, they are seen enthusiastically grooving to the mashup. At one point, they also recreate hook steps from the song Kaavaalaa.

About the songs Kaavaalaa and Oo Antava

Oo Antava is a song from the 2021 film Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and Samantha. Kaavaalaa is from the recently released Rajinikanth film Jailer and is picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia. This particular mashup of the two songs that the Korean artists performed on is created by a band that goes by @thisisfridayyy on Instagram.

Take a look at this video of Korean artists dancing to Kaavaalaa and Oo Antava mashup:

The video was posted on August 9. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 5.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 96,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this dance video by South Korean artists:

“I am feeling proud that Koreans are dancing to Indian songs, thanks for giving love to India and Indian songs,” posted an Instagram user. “Fire dance,” added another. “Love from India,” joined a third. “I saw it more than 100 times, it's so nice,” wrote a fourth.