Home / Trending / Spaghetti freezes mid-air due to extreme cold in US, pic goes viral
trending

Spaghetti freezes mid-air due to extreme cold in US, pic goes viral

The picture of the spaghetti freezing mid-air due to extreme cold in USA was posted on Twitter.
The image shows the spaghetti freezing mid-air due to extreme cold in the US.(Twitter/@MWObs)
The image shows the spaghetti freezing mid-air due to extreme cold in the US.(Twitter/@MWObs)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A picture of spaghetti wrapped around a fork frozen mid-air is going all kinds of viral on social media. Captured at New Hampshire's Mount Washington in the US, the pic shows the extreme cold temperature of the place. There is a chance that the pic will leave you intrigued.

The Mount Washington Observatory took to Twitter to share the image. “One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite,” they wrote while posting the image.

Take a look at the tweet:

Though the tweet has gathered about 2,000 likes, the picture has gone viral as it is now being posted by many across various social media platforms. The share has also accumulated various comments from people.

“And the Mt. Washington Observatory spaghetti challenge is born!” joked a Twitter user. “Wow! It took me some time to figure out that’s an actual photograph of spaghetti and fork frozen mid-air! The snow looks like clouds and the whole thing reminds me of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” shared. “WOW! Amazing shot! Thank you for sharing!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
usa twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out