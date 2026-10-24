Spanish reporter covering rough seas knocked off balance by giant wave on live TV

A television reporter in Spain was warning viewers about dangerous sea conditions when a giant wave crashed over a sea wall, knocking him and his camerawoman off balance during a live broadcast. The incident took place on October 22 in Ondarroa, in Spain’s Basque Country, according to The Sunday Guardian.

Spain reporter hit by giant wave during live TV broadcast

A powerful wave hits a reporter covering rough seas in Spain’s Basque Country. (X/@SebasMaspons)

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Reporter Sergio Ovejero was covering rough seas for ETB2’s programme Euskadi Quédate alongside camerawoman Raquel Vidal when the wave swept over the protective wall and struck the crew.

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The impact shook the camera and interrupted the live feed. Studio presenter Odei Esnaola reacted with concern as the connection disappeared, expressing hope that his colleagues were safe while the programme awaited an update.

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Reporter and camerawoman confirm they are safe

The sudden interruption raised concerns about the television crew’s safety. However, the programme later confirmed that Ovejero and Raquel were both safe and that the incident had resulted in a scare rather than serious injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} In a follow-up interview on Euskadi Quédate, Ovejero explained that the crew had arrived at the promenade well before the live broadcast. They had spent more than an hour in the area without expecting a wave to reach them in that way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a follow-up interview on Euskadi Quédate, Ovejero explained that the crew had arrived at the promenade well before the live broadcast. They had spent more than an hour in the area without expecting a wave to reach them in that way. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are completely fine and dry,” he said, reassuring viewers about their condition, according to TVN Panamá’s report on his interview.

Why waves can cross coastal barriers

The incident also highlights a risk for people visiting or working along exposed coastlines during rough weather. Sea walls and promenades may appear safe, but large waves can travel over them, particularly when strong winds and storm conditions drive water towards the shore.

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As El País reported, the incident unfolded amid rough sea conditions along Spain’s northern coast.

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Such conditions can make it difficult to judge how far a wave might reach. People standing close to the water may have little time to react when a powerful surge crosses a sea wall.

The video has highlighted the risks of reporting from exposed areas during extreme weather. For journalists working along the coast, staying at a safe distance is just as important as getting the footage.

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