With festive shopping gaining momentum, TCL has introduced its Grand Indian Diwali Celebration in India, bringing a combination of promotional offers, warranty advantages, and prize opportunities for customers purchasing eligible televisions. The campaign is scheduled to continue from 9 October through 15 November 2026 at participating retail outlets. TCL Rolls Out Diwali Offers with up to ₹15000 Cashback and Exciting Rewards on TVs

The initiative aims to make television upgrades more rewarding this festive season, with benefits ranging from transaction-based savings to opportunities to win household appliances and other prizes.

Save More on Selected TCL Televisions Customers buying eligible TCL TV models from participating channel partner stores and General Trade (GT) partner stores can access several benefits during the campaign period.

The key offers include:

Up to ₹ 15,000 in cashback: Customers can receive 10% cashback on eligible purchases made through participating bank and card partners, subject to the applicable terms.

One Free EMI : Eligible customers can avail of one free EMI on qualifying purchases, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Additional warranty protection: Selected TCL television models will carry a three-year warranty, comprising two years of standard warranty coverage and one additional year of extended warranty. The availability of these benefits will depend on the product purchased, transaction eligibility and the conditions specified under the campaign.

Special Rewards for Mini LED and Large Screen Buyers The festive campaign also features a contest for customers purchasing eligible TCL televisions, with different rewards associated with specific screen size categories.

Buyers opting for Mini LED televisions measuring 138 cm (55 inches) and above can enter for an opportunity to win entertainment vouchers. The campaign will select 20 weekly winners in this category.

Customers purchasing eligible big screen televisions measuring 189 cm (75 inches) and above can compete for a Binge & Bite gift hamper, with 20 weekly winners planned for this category as well.

In addition to these category-based rewards, TCL has announced bumper prizes for 10 lucky winners. The selected winners will get a chance to receive either an air conditioner or a washing machine.

These reward opportunities add another dimension to the campaign, allowing eligible buyers to participate in the festive contest alongside availing themselves of applicable purchase benefits.

How Customers Can Enter Participation in the contest begins with the purchase of an eligible TCL television. Customers can scan the contest QR code printed on the promotional material, play the game, and stand a chance to win the advertised prizes.

Customers seeking the extended warranty benefit will find a separate QR code for warranty registration. Both contest participation and warranty benefits are governed by their respective terms, eligibility requirements and conditions.

Technology for Festive Gatherings Festive occasions often bring families together for films, live entertainment and shared viewing experiences. TCL's television portfolio includes models built around advanced display technologies, rich colours and detailed visuals, offering consumers a range of options for their home entertainment needs.

The Grand Indian Diwali Celebration brings these television offerings together with seasonal promotional benefits, allowing shoppers to evaluate eligible models while exploring savings and additional rewards during the campaign.

Campaign Availability Across Retail Partners Consumers can explore the Grand Indian Diwali Celebration at participating TCL channel partner stores, including Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, as well as participating GT partner stores. The campaign runs until 15 November 2026.

Customers are advised to confirm the availability of eligible models, applicable bank and card offers, warranty registration requirements, and contest rules at the participating outlet before making a purchase.

All promotional benefits and rewards are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

About TCL Inspire Greatness with TCL Founded in 1981, TCL is a global technology brand operating across display panels, televisions, home comfort products and mobile devices. The company has manufacturing and research and development facilities across the world and serves consumers in more than 160 countries.

Through its technology and product offerings, TCL seeks to enhance people's everyday experiences, bring families and friends together, address practical needs and contribute towards a safer and healthier world.

For more information, visit https://www.tcl.com/in/en/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.