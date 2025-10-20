‘Special Diwali return gift’: Mumbai police return 800 stolen and lost phones to rightful owners

As the city of Mumbai glowed with festive lights, its police force added a unique sparkle to the celebration by returning 800 stolen and lost mobile phones to their rightful owners. The initiative was part of a dedicated campaign under DCP Zone 6 aimed at tracing and restoring lost and stolen valuables to citizens. In a ‘special Diwali return gift’, Mumbai Police delighted citizens by handing over 800 recovered phones to their owners.(Instagram/mumbaipolice)

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the Mumbai Police shared a post with the caption, “A Special Diwali Return Gift. Ringing happiness in the lives of Mumbaikars, DCP Zone 6 as part of a dedicated campaign to trace and return lost and stolen goods, handed over recovered valuables to their rightful owners today. In a special ceremony, 800 mobile phones recovered by police stations under the jurisdiction of Zone 6 were returned to their owners.”

Ceremony spreads festive cheer

The post was accompanied by photographs showing police officials handing over mobile phones to their owners, many of whom were visibly moved by the gesture.

The thoughtful gesture was appreciated across social media, where users hailed the Mumbai Police for turning Diwali into a day of real joy for hundreds of families.

Public applauds the effort

The Instagram post has received over 2,000 likes and several heartfelt reactions. One user commented, “Salute to our brave heroes,” while another wrote, “Still, I’m in hope. It’s been a month now.” A third user shared an emotional note, “I lost my phone a few months back and reported it. I bought it with my first salary, and I still can’t get over it. By the way, Happy Diwali.”

Another user praised the effort saying, “I appreciate the great work done by Mumbai Police.” Some also captured the spirit of the festival with comments like, “Is Diwali sach mein roshni sirf diyoon se nahi, @mumbaipolice ke kaam se bhi chha gayi,” while another added, “This is so heartwarming.”