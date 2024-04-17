Stanford alum compares Bengaluru and Mumbai, asks people which city they would bet on

Natasha Malpani Oswal, an alum of Stanford University, shared that she has been shuffling between Bengaluru and Mumbai. While sharing her thoughts, she made a comparison of the two cities, which has sparked a chatter among netizens. Stanford alum Natasha Malpani Oswal. (X/@natashamalpani)

Oswal, in her tweet, wrote, "Shuttling between Bangalore + Bombay frequently has gotten me thinking: Bangalore's startup/vc community is doing a great job of creating hype + then turning it into a self-fulfilling prophecy of growth. The city is an upcoming centre of power as paper wealth converts to real money- but it's still early as the city transitions from town to thriving metropolis." (Also Read: Bengaluru woman holds helmetless boy on bike footrest. Dangerous stunt angers internet)

She further added, "Bombay, on the other hand, with its multigenerational wealth, feels like it's past its prime, but it's not going to go down without a fight and is clawing its way back to its glory days. The cities reflect the ages & ideologies of their residents: idealism v/s the establishment. Which would you bet on?"

This post was shared on April 12. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has close to 500 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

An individual wrote, "What you build > where you build. Location will matter less than we imagine — it already does. People are building great stuff all over the world."

A second shared, "Bombay is like that 300-year-old castle that stands strong and will continue to stand strong but has only lost shine. Bangalore is a new expressway which will have potholes in 3 rainy seasons, and they will keep rebuilding 5-10 years."

"Mumbai is the OG growth story and will continue to dominate for centuries," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Silicon Valley's boom didn't diminish New York's allure. It's a cliched comparison, but Mumbai will always remain the city of dreams."

"Bengaluru: Focuses on tech, product, digital businesses which scale as a product level org. Mumbai: Focuses on a people-based business, industry, and agency type, which helps businesses scale. Both have potential but contrast in operations. Choosing according to interest is best."