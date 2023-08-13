Student proudly unfurls Indian flag at graduation ceremony abroad. Watch

Awanish Sharan, Indian Administrative Officer of the Chhatisgarh cadre, took to Twitter to share a video of an Indian student unfurling the tricolour during his graduation ceremony abroad. The student's sweet gesture at the ceremony has won hearts online. Indian sudent unfurls tricolour during convocation. (Twitter/@AwanishSharan)

The video opens to show an Indian student dressed in a traditional outfit with a graduation robe. He walks on the stage when his name is called, and with folded hands, greets the chief guests.

As the video goes on, he takes out the Indian flag from his pocket and unfurls it on the stage. Towards the end, he walks proudly with the tricolour after receiving his degree. This patriotic gesture deeply moves the audience who gives him a resounding round of applause. Awanish Sharan captioned the video, "He got a degree and won millions heart."

Watch this video of an Indian student unfurling the tricolour during his graduation ceremony:

The video was tweeted on August 11. It has since gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to 7.4 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments.

Check out what people had to say about this student's wonderful gesture:

"What a lovely gesture. Jai Hind, my friend. So proud of this guy," commented a Twitter user. "Priceless expression of contentment on his face. Well done boy!" shared another. "Dil jeet liya bhai ne (brother won my heart). Amazing moment," added a third.

