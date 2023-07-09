Student screams ‘Mummy, main pass ho gaya’ upon receiving degree

For most people, graduation day is one of the most important days of their lives. On this day, graduates contemplate the dedication and perseverance that led them to this milestone while also expressing their gratitude towards their parents, teachers and all those who have been instrumental throughout their educational journey. While graduation is typically a day of heartfelt emotions, there are instances where people inject humour into the occasion, leading to hilarious moments. One such video is going viral on Instagram and is leaving people laughing out loud. Man screaming “Mummy, main pass ho gaya” after receiving his degree.(Instagram/@am_gill307)

“Shukrana,” wrote Instagram user Gill Saab while sharing a video of himself on the platform. The video opens to show Gill walking up to the stage to receive his degree. As he got his degree in his hand, he screamed at the top of his voice, “Mummy main pass ho gaya (Mummy, I have graduated).”

Watch the hilarious graduation day video that is going viral on Instagram:

The video was shared on June 22 on Instagram. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 26.2 million views and more than 4 million likes. The video has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section. Many even dropped laughing emoticons in the video’s comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

"Imagine if no one reacted," posted an individual. Another added, "People are laughing but this is true happiness." "Just a normal pass out ceremony in Canada," expressed a third. A fourth commented, "For Indians the word MUMMY is everything." An Instagram user tagged their friend and wrote, "Try this when your medical counselling is complete." Several people extended their congratulations to Gill Saab for successfully graduating.

