Daughter honours her parents at her graduation ceremony. Watch heartwarming video

Graduation day, for most people, is one of the best days of their lives. It is the day when graduates reflect on the hard work and effort they have put in, along with remembering their parents' support. A few also showcase their gratitude through wonderful gestures towards their parents. When recorded and posted online, those moments make for wholesome videos. Just like this heartwarming video where a daughter thanks her parents for their support by putting her graduation stoles on them.

The heartening video was shared by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent a day ago and has since received over 26,000 views. "DAUGHTER GIVES THANKS TO HER PARENTS AT HER COLLEGE GRADUATION: I wouldn't be here without your support and words of encouragement, thank you for everything," reads the caption of the video.

In the video, the woman honours her parents by putting her graduation stoles on her mom and dad. Towards the end of the clip, the woman hugs her parents and expresses gratitude for everything they did.

Watch the emotional video below:

The video has accumulated more than 1600 likes and has prompted people to leave heartfelt messages in the comments section.

"This made me cry," commented an Instagram user. "Well done sweetheart you've made all parents proud including me," wrote another. "How beautiful!," expressed a third. "Congratulations! May all your dreams come true, such a great accomplishment, you made your family very proud, beautiful moment," posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the beautiful video?

