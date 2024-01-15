Surbhi Chandna slams Vistara for ‘mentally torturing’ her, says the staff is ‘incompetent’

TV actor Surbhi Chandna, who was flying with Vistara, took to X and expressed her frustration after her bag went missing. Chandna shared that the airline offloaded her priority bag from the flight. She further claimed that the airline staff not only made ‘false promises’ but also subjected her to ‘mental torture’. Vistara has replied to the tweet and shared that they are addressing the issue on priority. TV actor Surbhi Chandna slammed Vistara airline after her bag went missing. (HT Photo)

“The worst airline award goes to @airvistara,” wrote Chandna on X. She added, “A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day, and I still have not been assured if the bag has reached the Mumbai Airport or not.”

Chandna concluded her post by saying, “False promises by the incompetent staff, horrible delays by the airline.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Vistara responded to the tweet and requested her booking details, “Hi Ms Chandna, we are concerned to learn of your dissatisfaction. Please assist us with your booking details and a convenient time to connect via DM and we will have this addressed at the earliest.”

In another tweet, Chandna wrote, “They are not sure if they can even arrange a vendor to send the bag in case they locate it after they have mentally tortured me.” To this, the airline replied, “Hi Ms Chandna, we are having this checked. Please be assured we will have this addressed on priority.”

Here’s how X users reacted to this:

“Happened with us for Vistara flight Amritsar-Delhi. to Udaipur. Our luggage was misplaced, and the staff lied to us that it was held at Delhi Airport for security reasons. After arguments, they accepted their fault. However, no apologies and luggage received at ASR after 7 days,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Worst! In my case, the lost luggage was delivered in a completely drenched condition since it was raining. @airvistara at its own convenience decided to send me on a bike! Their airport team claimed I can’t claim any damages since I live in Delhi and my flight destination is Delhi!”

“The same thing happened to me a few months back where my priority luggage never made it from BOM-GOI, @airvistara couldn’t figure it out for a while & the baggage tag didn’t work. Took them over 24 hours to get me my bag, after many false promises, and I was left stranded for a day without clothes,” shared a third.

A fourth added, “I, too, share your concern for something similar that happened to me with the same airline while flying from Bengaluru to Delhi on November 15, 2023. Their grievance redressing system is absolutely worthless.”

“I’ve flown many times with Vistara and have found it to be the best airline in the Indian sky. Employees are very cordial,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “I am a Platinum Member of Air Vistara and take more than 70 flights a year from Vistara. I have never faced this situation. In some rare cases, this might have happened. @airvistara please look into it and don’t let any customer be dissatisfied.”