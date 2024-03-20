Swiggy delivery agent tries scamming customer in Gurgaon, becomes aggressive when denied money

A Swiggy customer claimed that a delivery agent attempted to scam them and requested ₹5,000. Moreover, when the customer refused to comply, the delivery person entered the home and became aggressive. The customer shared their ordeal on Reddit. Since the post was shared, many people flocked to the comments section and expressed their concerns about the incident. The Swiggy agent entered the man's home and banged his door.

In the post, the customer wrote that the incident happened in Gurgaon. The agent told the user that his wife is pregnant and he urgently needs ₹5,000 for the operation fee. He also promised to return the money once he got his salary.

So, when the customer asked him for his phone number, he gave him a specific QR code instead, "which set off a red flag." After getting his phone number, the customer asked him to leave. (Also Read: Two Gurugram youths hacked Swiggy accounts, placed orders worth ₹1 lakh. What happened next?)

"5 minutes later, I decided to give the guy a call, I thought I'd ask him for his ID proof, the hospital bill and I'll directly pay the money for his ticket back home and wife's medicines if that's what he really needed. But lo and behold, the number he gave me DID NOT EXIST. I realised that the name he told me was different from his name on Swiggy, too," wrote the user in his post.

The user also added, "Convinced it was a scam, I went back to my work. A few minutes later, I heard a very aggressive knock on my door, which I didn't open. The Swiggy guy then had the audacity to open the unlocked main door, come inside the house to my room (I have a room in a shared 4BHK) and bang my door loudly. When I refused to open, he started screaming 'Sir dena hai toh do, jhootha bharosa mat dilao' (Sir, if you want to give me money, please give. Don't give false hope) and wailing loudly. I just told him to leave, or I'll call the security guard, but he stayed for another few minutes before giving up and leaving." (Also Read: Woman highlights ‘Swiggy scam’ after paying ₹150 for cake delivery from 1.8 km away. Company says this)

Take a look at the entire post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 500 upvotes. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

How did Reddit users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "Entering the house (whether locked or not is another thing) without permission is indeed concerning. Anyone doing so doesn't have the fear of the law, that's for sure."

A second added, "It's 100% scam. Whenever someone asks for money, say let's go to the police station."

"It's concerning how prevalent such incidents have become lately. I recently encountered a situation where someone from my old housing society deceived people with a fake accident story about his father to extort money. It's a reminder to remain cautious and vigilant in extending help," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Train yourself to say 'no, I'm not interested'. People need to see you don't care and are not bothered by what others think. It works in every situation. I strongly believe that charity is something I choose to do, not something I'm made to do."