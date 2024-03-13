 Woman shares ‘Swiggy scam’ after paying ₹150 for a delivery from 1.8 km away | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Woman highlights ‘Swiggy scam’ after paying 150 for cake delivery from 1.8 km away. Company says this

Woman highlights ‘Swiggy scam’ after paying 150 for cake delivery from 1.8 km away. Company says this

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 13, 2024 02:28 PM IST

The woman shared about the ‘Swiggy scam’ on Instagram and advised others to ‘never trust Swiggy for their food needs’.

A woman ordered a cake from Swiggy and paid 150 for its delivery for a distance of just 1.8 km. And even after paying the hefty delivery fee, she didn’t receive the cake on time, leaving her disappointed with the company’s food delivery service. She took to Instagram to share about this ‘scam’ and advised others to ‘never trust Swiggy for their food needs’. After the video went viral, Swiggy contacted her and assured her that it ‘won’t be repeated in future’.

Swati Mukund tagged Swiggy in her post and expressed that 'serving customers food or good service isn’t on the company's menu anymore'. (Instagram/@swatimukund)
Swati Mukund tagged Swiggy in her post and expressed that 'serving customers food or good service isn’t on the company's menu anymore'. (Instagram/@swatimukund)

Read| International Women's Day 2024: Swiggy and boAt take a stand against songs objectifying women

“Swiggy India not cool at all!” wrote Swati Mukund while sharing the video on Instagram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“This has happened with me and a couple of others I know, and this isn’t what I expected of you. Honestly, I’ve been a user and a regular one at that, but I guess serving customers food or good service isn’t on your menu anymore,” she added.

She further shared the amount she paid for her food order: “And I paid 150 rupees for delivery for a 1.8 km distance.”

Watch the video shared by Mukund here:

After the video went viral, Mukund shared in the comments section that Swiggy contacted her. She wrote, “Swiggy got in touch with me, and I had a conversation with their senior representative. They’ve assured me that they’ll train their customer care representatives in a better manner and that this won’t be repeated with me or the other customers in future. I also addressed some of the complaints from the comments section here and mentioned how harrowing it is for a common person to get in touch and speak to someone sensible from their end. I’m hoping this will pave the way for better service in the future.”

Also Read| Two Gurugram youths hacked Swiggy accounts, placed orders worth 1 lakh. What happened next?

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video here:

“I ordered food from Swiggy twice yesterday. I waited for an hour for both orders only to get them cancelled for no reason. Had to request them for the refund multiple times as if it was my fault,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “This happens very often. Thanks for putting it out.”

“Happened with me too,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “It's always the case with Swiggy. I have also been fooled like this many times, and they say sorry every time and that it will not happen again.”

“Finally, someone made a video about this. I have stopped ordering from them completely because of this,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “That’s why I prefer cas/pay on delivery.”

The video was shared seven days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 10.2 million views. Have you ever faced a similar situation while ordering food from Swiggy?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On