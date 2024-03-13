Woman highlights ‘Swiggy scam’ after paying 150 for cake delivery from 1.8 km away. Company says this

A woman ordered a cake from Swiggy and paid ₹150 for its delivery for a distance of just 1.8 km. And even after paying the hefty delivery fee, she didn’t receive the cake on time, leaving her disappointed with the company’s food delivery service. She took to Instagram to share about this ‘scam’ and advised others to ‘never trust Swiggy for their food needs’. After the video went viral, Swiggy contacted her and assured her that it ‘won’t be repeated in future’. Swati Mukund tagged Swiggy in her post and expressed that 'serving customers food or good service isn’t on the company's menu anymore'. (Instagram/@swatimukund)

“Swiggy India not cool at all!” wrote Swati Mukund while sharing the video on Instagram.

“This has happened with me and a couple of others I know, and this isn’t what I expected of you. Honestly, I’ve been a user and a regular one at that, but I guess serving customers food or good service isn’t on your menu anymore,” she added.

She further shared the amount she paid for her food order: “And I paid 150 rupees for delivery for a 1.8 km distance.”

Watch the video shared by Mukund here:

After the video went viral, Mukund shared in the comments section that Swiggy contacted her. She wrote, “Swiggy got in touch with me, and I had a conversation with their senior representative. They’ve assured me that they’ll train their customer care representatives in a better manner and that this won’t be repeated with me or the other customers in future. I also addressed some of the complaints from the comments section here and mentioned how harrowing it is for a common person to get in touch and speak to someone sensible from their end. I’m hoping this will pave the way for better service in the future.”

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video here:

“I ordered food from Swiggy twice yesterday. I waited for an hour for both orders only to get them cancelled for no reason. Had to request them for the refund multiple times as if it was my fault,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “This happens very often. Thanks for putting it out.”

“Happened with me too,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “It's always the case with Swiggy. I have also been fooled like this many times, and they say sorry every time and that it will not happen again.”

“Finally, someone made a video about this. I have stopped ordering from them completely because of this,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “That’s why I prefer cas/pay on delivery.”

The video was shared seven days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 10.2 million views. Have you ever faced a similar situation while ordering food from Swiggy?