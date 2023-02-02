Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress, sets Guinness World Record

Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas, a baker from Switzerland, has bagged the Guinness World Record for creating the largest wearable cake dress (supported) that weighed 131.15 kg. Natasha attempted the world record during the Swiss World Wedding fair. The portions of the cake were distributed among the guests who visited the fair.

According to the Guinness World Records, Natasha unveiled her creation, made of traditional cake ingredients, on January 15 this year. The dress had a circumference of 4.15 m, a height of 1.57 m and a diameter of 1.319. It was supported by an aluminum frame that acted as the skirt. It also had a small board that held the cake in place and wheels that helped the model walk in it easily. The upper part of the cake dress was made of sugar paste.

After everything was approved, Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas, founder of SweetyCakes was presented with the Guinness World Records certificate. “A few years ago, I was in the middle of my work as a cake designer, in my then tiny ‘shop’, at the back of my mini studio and busy decorating a wedding cake, I had a crazy idea: How great would it be if a whole wedding dress was made of cake...? A few days later, my youngest daughter Elli was already the model for the first attempt [and] the most difficult part: how is it possible to construct the part of the dress that has to be worn on the skin in such a way that it holds up. It wasn't perfect, but perfect for the first time. The attempt was a challenge to myself and it's nice to have it officially confirmed,” Guinness World Record quoted Natasha.

The video was shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram. It shows a model wearing the cake wedding dress decorated with flowers made out of royal icing and a sweetheart neckline. It also captures people enjoying a slice of cake from it. “Largest wearable cake dress (supported) 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz ) by Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas, SweetyCakes GmbH,” read the caption of the video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the post has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and over 46,000 likes. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Ouu she’s got cake,” posted an individual. “This is incredible,” expressed another. Pretty impressed she was able to walk around with that much weight on her shoulders, some people can’t even deadlift that,” shared a third. “‘Where’s the cake?’... ‘She’s wearing it,’ commented a fourth. “That’s awesome!! I wouldn’t have eaten it tho,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON