‘Tabadak, tabadak...’: Student’s ‘fisaddi’ answer on battle of Jhelum leaves the internet in stitches

Examinations are often a source of immense pressure for students, as they aim to score well, whether in school or university. While many dedicate countless hours to preparation, others take a rather unconventional approach. Recently, an image of a BA student’s exam answer sheet went viral on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a hilariously bizarre attempt at answering a history question. BA student’s hilarious exam answers went viral, filled with sound effects and Bollywood lyrics. (X/@gharkekalesh)

Shared by the account @gharkekalesh, the image features the exam of Ashish "Goldie" Kumar, a student at Sangam University. The subject of the exam? "Ancient Hindi." The student’s responses to history-related questions left many amused, especially his creative take on the Battle of Jhelum (also known as the Battle of Hydaspes).

Creative sound effects in place of facts

One of the exam questions asked Kumar to write 300 words about the Battle of Jhelum, a major historical event where Alexander the Great (referred to as Sikander) faced King Porus. Instead of providing a factual account, Kumar filled his answer with sound effects. He described Sikander’s horses chasing King Porus, using the phrase “Tabadak, Tabadak, Tabadak” repeatedly to convey the thundering hooves.

Not stopping there, he added, “Sanya-Sanya” to depict the sound of arrows flying from Porus’ bow toward Alexander, filling several lines with this onomatopoeia. He concluded his answer with a Bollywood twist, quoting a famous song lyric: “Friends, he is known as Sikander, who knows how to win even a losing bet.”

The examiner, clearly unimpressed, marked the page heavily in red ink and wrote the word “Fisaddi” (Loser) at the bottom.

Hilarious reactions on X

The image of the exam sheet was shared with the caption, "Teacher ke Fisaddi remark ne student ke life mein kiya kalesh" (The teacher’s 'Fisaddi' remark caused trouble in the student’s life). The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 139k views.

Users flocked to the post with their reactions. One commented, "This is what happens when you mix Bollywood with history!" Another chimed in, "Goldie deserves full marks for creativity, if not accuracy." A third user remarked, "This is both tragic and hilarious at the same time." Others were more sympathetic, with one user writing, "Exams really bring out the desperation in students." Another said, "Imagine the teacher’s reaction while reading this!" Finally, someone added, "At least he tried to make it entertaining!"