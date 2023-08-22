Post claiming teacher found money inside student's answer sheet sparks chatter

A post claiming how a student kept money inside an answer sheet with a request to the examiner for passing marks has sparked a chatter. IPS officer Arun Bothra shared about it on X (formally Twitter) and also posted an image showing a few notes that the teacher claimed to have received from the student. The image shows the money that a teacher claimed was kept inside a student's answer sheet. (X/@arunbothra)

“Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system,” Bothra wrote in his tweet. The image he shared showed notes of various denominations kept on what appears to be a bed.

The post was shared on August 21. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has collected more than 1,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

“This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions. Needless to say, such students usually fail,” posted an X user. “Shame. Shock. Sadding,” added another.

“My nanaji was a teacher. I remember when I was young and visiting one summer he used to bring home board exam answer copies for checking and this used to be a lot - from 20/- to 100/- like 15-20 years back. I was shocked. He used to give marks as per their work anyway,” joined a third. “Dismal situation,” wrote a fourth.

