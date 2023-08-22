News / Trending / Post claiming teacher found money inside student's answer sheet sparks chatter

Post claiming teacher found money inside student's answer sheet sparks chatter

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 22, 2023 05:00 PM IST

IPS officer Arun Bothra shared how he received a picture from a teacher with a claim that the money shown on it was kept inside an answer sheet by a student.

A post claiming how a student kept money inside an answer sheet with a request to the examiner for passing marks has sparked a chatter. IPS officer Arun Bothra shared about it on X (formally Twitter) and also posted an image showing a few notes that the teacher claimed to have received from the student.

The image shows the money that a teacher claimed was kept inside a student's answer sheet. (X/@arunbothra)
The image shows the money that a teacher claimed was kept inside a student's answer sheet. (X/@arunbothra)

Also Read: Student answers questions with songs in exam, teacher leaves this remark

“Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system,” Bothra wrote in his tweet. The image he shared showed notes of various denominations kept on what appears to be a bed.

The post was shared on August 21. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has collected more than 1,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

Also Read: Teacher’s ‘passed away’ remark on report card sparks laughter

“This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions. Needless to say, such students usually fail,” posted an X user. “Shame. Shock. Sadding,” added another.

“My nanaji was a teacher. I remember when I was young and visiting one summer he used to bring home board exam answer copies for checking and this used to be a lot - from 20/- to 100/- like 15-20 years back. I was shocked. He used to give marks as per their work anyway,” joined a third. “Dismal situation,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out