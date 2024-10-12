Teacher sleeps on floor in Jaipur school as students massage her leg, video sparks outrage

A shocking video from a Jaipur school has ignited widespread outrage on social media. The footage shows a teacher lying on the floor while students are seen massaging her legs. A viral video of a teacher making students give her a massage has left people angry. (Unsplash/ivalex)

What does the video show?

In the video, a woman is sitting at a table in a classroom. As the camera turns, a teacher is seen lying prone, face down. A student is standing on the teacher's back, massaging their leg, while another student holds the massaging student to prevent them from falling.

The disturbing footage has sparked public outrage, with many demanding strict action against the educator involved.

Where did the incident take place?

According to the Times of India (TOI), the incident occurred at a government school in Jaipur’s Kartarpura.

What happened to the teacher?

The video went viral, sparking outrage among social media users. The teacher was then summarily suspended, and authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Minister's remark

Madan Dilawar, a Cabinet Minister of School Education & Panchayati Raj Department In the Government of Rajasthan, condemned the incident, adding that such incidents will “not be tolerated in schools under any circumstances.”

Statement of parents' association

Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh, a parents' association, issued a statement following the incident. "Education department should ensure irresponsible teachers should be dismissed immediately. Such treatment towards children in govt schools cannot be tolerated. Department should correct arrangements, otherwise state govt will have to face parents' anger,” reads a part of the statement, reported outlet.

“It has been over 15 days since we complained, but the department has not taken any action. Irresponsible teachers are taking advantage of school children, and they suffer as a result," Abhishek Jain Bittu, an association spokesperson, told the outlet. The association alleged that the school's principal was forcing students to work there.