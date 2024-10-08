US teacher sent 33,000 explicit texts to 11-year-old student, kissed him

A school teacher in Wisconsin has been charged for sexually assaulting her 11-year-old student and sending him over 33,000 explicit text messages and 'making out' with him. Bergmann is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault.(Facebook/@Stuart Kent Smith)

As the messages were read out loud in a court, 24-year-old Madison Bergmann, who faces 10 felony charges, bowed her head in shame.

‘They talked about kissing’

A teacher at the school testified in court that Bergmann admitted to physical interactions with the boy like feeling aroused during hugs, even saying that she changed her choice to wear certain dresses because she liked the way he touched her.

“They talk a lot about kissing, and lips, and cheeks, and touching legs. But nothing like, ‘this is what I want you to do to me,’ or ‘this is what I will do to you," Defence lawyer Joseph Tamburino said while trying to emphasise that there was no talk of actual sex between the two.

But the judge ruled that the evidence was enough to establish probable cause for the charges. (Also read: Teacher arrested for 'making out' with 5th grader, her fiancé breaks engagement)

The case came to light when the 11-year-old victim's mother heard him talking to Bergmann on a phone called and found the text messages she had sent to him.

Police found hidden folder in classroom

When police searched her classroom at school, the found a folder with the victim's name on it. inside the folder were handwritten notes that narrated their physical encounters including kissing and fondling.

"In her notes [Bergmann] tells him that she loves him, wants to kiss him, he turns her on, and that she is obsessed with him," the court was told

Bergmann, who was to be married soon, resigned from her position at River Crest Elementary School after the allegations became public in May.

The former teacher has pleaded not guilty to all charges but if convicted, she could face a long prison sentence.