Teal Pumpkins have a deeper meaning this Halloween, check out what it is

Halloween has always painted the town orange. However, this year a hopeful teal accompanies it on porches and lights. Just like a boot on a fence and paint on a tree hold a certain meaning, teal pumpkins also carry a message for the onlookers.(WagnerSprayTech)

Here's what they mean, how they help benefit children and how to get one for yourself.

Teal Pumpkin- Meaning

If you see a teal pumpkin on someone's doorstep while trick-or-treating, it means that the house is offering non-food toys or trinkets in addition to candies.

Non-food items include pop-up toys, playing cards, glow sticks, pencil toppers and temporary tattoos!

This Halloween teal pumpkins are a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, initiated by the non-profit Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE).

Teal Pumpkin- Benefits for children

Candies distributed on Halloween contain one of the seven major food allergens: milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy and sesame.

According to FARE, 1 in 13 children in America are allergic to a food item. Consequently, 42% of such children have experienced serious allergic reactions during the spooky night.

Therefore, the Teal Pumpkin Project ensures that children stay safe while also enjoying the holiday spirit.

Teal Pumpkin- Where can I buy one?

This year, CVS Health has teamed up with FARE to provide teal pumpkins and more than 100 non-food toys to purchase.

More than 7,000 CVS stores across America will be carrying these non-food toys and many of these cost less than $5.

Brian Eason, Vice President of general merchandise and consumables shared in a press release, "Our partnership with FARE has made it possible to accommodate the needs of every child and foster inclusive celebrations, while also bringing awareness to the important mission of FARE."

Check out CVS's full offerings here.

Also, to check if your local CVS is carrying the items under the Teal Pumpkin Project, check FARE's interactive neighbourhood map here.

Teal Pumpkin- Make one yourself

If you voluntarily want to partake in the initiative, you can always pick up some paintbrushes and paint your pumpkins teal!

To double up the joy, along with candies, create your own crafts- stickers, stencils, bookmarks, finger puppets and other fun items.

Once you're ready with your allergy-safe goodies, add your house to the interactive map above so that the trick-or-treater can find your abode.

Enjoy a safe and spooky Halloween!

