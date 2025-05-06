Tech entrepreneur claims his failed job interview was filmed, used to warn other companies

A tech entrepreneur made a stunning claim that his old job intevriew from years ago was recorded and later shared with other companies to seemingly damage his professional reputation. The man claimed that he had botched an interview years ago.(Representational)

In a Reddit post titled “My old interview call got shared with other companies”, the Berlin-based founder revealed that he recently found out that a botched interview from years ago was being circulated with other companies. the unsettling turn of events.

"A few years ago, I had a job interview that I bombed. I couldn’t define properly some concepts they asked, as I hadn’t really prepared. They came off as a bit demeaning, i.e. ‘you claim you worked at NASA but cannot tell us what the un-embedding layer is in the Transformer architecture,'" he said explaining that he had been mass applying for a job at the time.

He said he struggled with interview performance due to being stressed and overwhelmed with the job hunt. Eventually, he said, he ended up launching his own tech business and moved on from the stresses of job hunt and forgot about the botched interview.

"A few local businesses that I’ve tried to build a client relationship with told me that they saw my ‘interview training video.’ Not sure what they were talking about. They were like, ‘oh we mean your interview with company X’… and I realised. They had asked if they could record, I said yes," he explained

‘Letter of warning’

According to the post, the businesses viewed the video after he publicly posted about a new project kickoff on LinkedIn. Shockingly, one business admitted the interview had been accompanied by a “letter of warning” about working with him. “Just because of one bad interview,” he added.

He asked the Reddit community whether interview recordings were supposed to be confidential and whether companies were even allowed to share them externally.

“Are the videos confidential? Are they allowed to share them externally? Ugh.”

The post has since drawn heavy attention, with Reddit users encouraging him to seek legal advice and consider pursuing action over what many see as a violation of data privacy and professional ethics.

"Sounds like you have a defamation case in your favor. You might said they can record but you didn't agree to it being used in the way they are using it. Time to lawyer up and seek damages, especially against your reputation and business," suggested one user.

Another user shared a similar experience. "I had a bad interview that the interviewer asked to record at the beginning and I'm terrified the video is going to show up when I least expect it. Other people told me I was catastrophising but this just proves that some people are that awful," they said.