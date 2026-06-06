Techie questions Mumbai relocation as ₹36 LPA offer pays less in-hand than current ₹25 LPA Gurgaon job

The individual explained that the new job role is in Mumbai and involves both variable and non-negotiable fixed components. The Reddit user explained that, according to their calculations, that leaves them with a lesser in-hand amount.

“My 36 LPA offer gives less in-hand than my 25 LPA job,” the techie wrote, adding, “I currently live in Gurgaon. I have around 5.8 YOE in Analytics and Data Science, and my current CTC is 25.25 LPA which is fully fixed — so I get ₹1.72L per month in-hand (after deductions for Tax, PF, NPS, and food coupons).”

Is a higher CTC always a better deal? A techie recently took to social media to share a frustrating salary puzzle: a new ₹36 LPA offer in Mumbai that pays less monthly cash than their existing ₹25.25 LPA role in Gurgaon. The professional questioned whether moving to an expensive city like Mumbai for lower monthly cash was a smart choice.

What did social media say? An individual suggested, “Find out what the average variable payout is in the company. Considering 75%, you'll get ~3L at one shot at the end of the year, which will put your average in-hand to 1.95L approx. On top of that, you'll get additional PF. If 100% payout, you'll get over 2L on average. Also, it'll help your next jump. Assuming you are at 36L CTC, you can easily ask for 45LPA plus in your next switch. It won't be possible if your salary is 25 LPA on paper, regardless of how good the in-hand is. So if you're young, it's definitely worth it.”

Another advised, “Not worth it in Mumbai. The rent will eat up your salary. You'll most likely have to take a flat far from your office, and the commute will be a pain in the a**.”

Also Read: 'Still afraid of losing my job': IT employee earning 34 LPA opens up about job insecurity

A third commented, “In-hand difference is small, and you’re not even counting the 6LPA variable in that. Anyway, you must be saving at least 50% of your current income (if not, you should), so it seems fine. Also, the PF contribution is larger, which is good. Also, the new Senior Data Scientist GenAI title would help you more in the future. I’d suggest going with the new offer, provided you are okay to relocate. Also, ask them if some relocation benefits can be provided. The only thing to consider is whether you are okay with Mumbai's cost of living; it’ll definitely be way more than you are used to in Gurgaon.”

A fourth wrote, “At your age, instead of hunting numbers, hunt the team and work you’re getting. The numbers will go very steeply in a quick succession if you are having the right experience. That’s a personal opinion, though. I had been in a startup, started at 27L in 2022, and I’m currently at 82L at a public company. Progression: 2019: 13L 2021-22: 14.5 2022: 19.5, 27 2023: 27 2024: Jan: 32, June 40 2025: 44 2026: 82. You’ll see my growth was Okayish in the 2019-2024 period, but skyrocketed within a year. And I attribute it to all the learnings I had in that period.” The OP responded, “Yes, that's the goal. So my current company will not give much of a hike next year either, as they made some excuses this year, too. They gave a 12% hike on performance rating 4 out of 5 and didn't even get promoted. So, if I switch to a higher pay and more technical role, then it would help me grow more in future.”

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