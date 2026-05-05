Techie surprises parents with BMW after pretending to buy a scooty: ‘They gave me everything’

A techie and content creator has struck an emotional chord online after surprising his parents with a luxury car, capturing the heartfelt moment on camera. The video, shared on Instagram by Siddharth Bhadauria, shows how he cleverly disguised the big reveal as a modest gift before unveiling a BMW. A techie revealed a BMW as a surprise gift for his parents, leaving them shocked. (Instagram/siddharthbhadauria)

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In the clip, Bhadauria is heard saying, “I haven’t told anyone at home. I told mom we’re getting a scooty for Dad as a gift. Since this morning, mom has told me 2-3 times: ‘Son, you're bringing it, but be ready to get scolded by Dad.’ But she doesn't know that we're not talking about 1 or 1.5 lakhs here.”

As the moment unfolds, Bhadauria hands over the keys to his father and says, “There's a gift for you. Here, you take the key.” His mother adds, “Here, your gift,” still under the impression that it is a two-wheeler. Bhadauria then urges, “Press the button.”

From confusion to disbelief The father, visibly puzzled, asks, “Is it a remote one?” before wondering aloud, “What did you bring? Did you bring a car?” The mother, still convinced it is a scooty, replies, “No, it’s this one! this scooty.” However, things quickly take a turn when the car lights up.

“Then why did the car's light turn on?” the father questions, trying to make sense of the situation. Even as Bhadauria suggests, “Try turning it off and on again,” the confusion deepens. “The remote looks like it’s for a BMW,” the father observes, prompting a shocked reaction from the mother, who gasps and exclaims, “Such an expensive car!”

Bhadauria attempts to calm them, saying, “Don't think about that. Your time for thinking is over.” Overwhelmed, the mother says, “Oh my god! This is Aditya's! You made a fool of me! You made a fool of me!” as Bhadauria encourages them to sit inside the car.

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A moment of gratitude Still processing the surprise, the father remarks, “Who buys such an expensive car?” to which Bhadauria responds lightheartedly, “Forget the price, I got it for free. You just sit and enjoy!” Sitting inside, the mother admits, “I still can't believe I'm sitting in this car. I'm telling the truth, son, I still can't believe it. Oh my god!” The father then expresses his gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for the car.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “They gave me everything, today was my turn.”

Watch the clip here: