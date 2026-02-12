'Job in Kenya better than working in Bangalore, Mumbai': Techie's take on Indian IT culture sparks discussion
The techie cited heavy traffic and “bad vibes” in major metros as reasons for wanting to relocate.
A Reddit post by an Indian tech professional claiming that “even a job in Kenya would be better than working in Bangalore, Mumbai” has triggered a discussion online about workplace culture, infrastructure and burnout in India’s IT sector.
In a post titled “Which place to migrate in order to escape this IT madness,” the user wrote that he was “done” working with Indians, alleging that colleagues were unwilling to adjust, often cut corners, and derived “sadistic pleasure” from making others miserable.
“The mentality of Indians who are just not ready to adjust, work without cutting corners and finally get sadistic pleasure by making others miserable is draining me out,” the post read.
The user also cited heavy traffic and “bad vibes” in major metros as reasons for wanting to relocate. “I feel that even a job in Kenya would be better than working in Bangalore/Mumbai, etc., with loads of traffic, bad vibes and so on,” the techie wrote.
He added that he is not keen on moving to popular destinations such as the US, Canada, Australia or Europe, claiming those regions were already “filled with Indians waiting to make a living there.” Instead, he asked for suggestions on lesser-known countries that need IT professionals. “It would be good to migrate there and improve the IT team capabilities out there than trying to prove every second,” the techie concluded.
Social media reactions
The post quickly drew mixed reactions from other Reddit users, many of whom shared their own experiences with demanding work environments.
“I have the same problem. IT sector sucks especially in consulting companies. There is no WLB in India. My job has become a huge pain in the a**, I have become completely dysfunctional in other aspects of my life,” one user wrote.
“It's same every where. Japan has brutal work culture so does South Korea and Singapore. Try Ireland or Eastern Europe. Even in India it depends on org. I have worked for some truly fantastic ones with great work life balance, empathetic managers etc,” commented another.
“It's a tough situation. Sorry. This is one reason why FIRE is becoming more popular. People just want to work 10-15 years, build up a nest egg then live in peace in a smaller city or village with a lower stress job,” wrote a third user.
“Go to any south East Asian countries(except Singapore and to an extent Malaysia, if the company has Singapore roots). In all other countries, you will get extra consideration as an Indian,” suggested one user.
