'Job in Kenya better than working in Bangalore, Mumbai': Techie's take on Indian IT culture sparks discussion

A Reddit post by an Indian tech professional claiming that “even a job in Kenya would be better than working in Bangalore, Mumbai” has triggered a discussion online about workplace culture, infrastructure and burnout in India’s IT sector. In his post, the techie wrote that he was “done” working with Indians. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post titled “Which place to migrate in order to escape this IT madness,” the user wrote that he was “done” working with Indians, alleging that colleagues were unwilling to adjust, often cut corners, and derived “sadistic pleasure” from making others miserable.

“The mentality of Indians who are just not ready to adjust, work without cutting corners and finally get sadistic pleasure by making others miserable is draining me out,” the post read.

The user also cited heavy traffic and “bad vibes” in major metros as reasons for wanting to relocate. “I feel that even a job in Kenya would be better than working in Bangalore/Mumbai, etc., with loads of traffic, bad vibes and so on,” the techie wrote.

He added that he is not keen on moving to popular destinations such as the US, Canada, Australia or Europe, claiming those regions were already “filled with Indians waiting to make a living there.” Instead, he asked for suggestions on lesser-known countries that need IT professionals. “It would be good to migrate there and improve the IT team capabilities out there than trying to prove every second,” the techie concluded.