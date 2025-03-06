Tesla showroom set on fire, 12 cars destroyed in suspected arson attack in France

Authorities in France are investigating a suspected arson attack that left a dozen Tesla vehicles in ruins at a dealership in Plaisance-du-Touch, a suburb of Toulouse. The fire, which broke out late Sunday night, caused an estimated 700,000 euros in damages, reported local news website La Depeche. Photos shared online show Tesla cars destroyed in a fire in France(X/@michaelden25711)

It also raised questions about possible motives ranging from sabotage to political activism at a time when there is growing anti-Tesla sentiment in Europe, fueled by CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the US government.

Fire destroys Tesla vehicles

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4 am on Monday and managed to contain the blaze to the vehicles. Eight cars were completely destroyed, while four others suffered significant damage. The Tesla dealership itself remained untouched, though it was forced to close for the day as investigations began.

Local authorities have indicated that arson is the likely cause, citing a hole found in the perimeter fence, reported French news website Numerama. Authorities also pointed to previous threats towards previous threats by militant groups towards Tesla.

The cause of the blaze was “not at all accidental,” the prosecutor’s office told AFP.

Anti-Musk sentiment

The attack comes amid rising tensions surrounding Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. Musk’s recent political stances, including his alignment with US President Donald Trump and support for far-right parties in Europe, have sparked backlash. Protest movements targeting Tesla have emerged, particularly in the United States, where demonstrations and acts of vandalism have been reported. Some groups have even called for direct action against Tesla locations worldwide.

Sales of Tesla vehicles in France and Germany have seen a sharp decline. The fire in Toulouse follows other recent anti-Tesla incidents, including an alleged arson attack on Tesla Superchargers in Massachusetts.

Ongoing investigation

French police have launched a formal investigation to determine who is behind the attack. Philippe Guyot, mayor of Plaisance-du-Touch, confirmed that emergency responders quickly identified the fire as a criminal act. Authorities are now working to establish whether the incident is linked to broader anti-Tesla movements or if it was an isolated act of vandalism.

With Tesla facing increasing hostility from certain activist groups, the Toulouse fire adds to the growing list of incidents targeting the company. As investigations continue, officials remain on high alert for further disruptions.

