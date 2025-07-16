‘There’s no other option’: Employee forced to work 20 extra unpaid hours weekly for promotion, faces health issues

A senior software developer has taken to Reddit to share their distressing experience of being pressured into working an additional 20 unpaid hours every week, outside of their standard working hours. According to the user, their company has made it “non-negotiable” that they complete self-learning courses if they want to grow into a tech lead role. A post about an employee's unpaid 20-hour workload and worsening health due to company pressure triggered strong reactions on Reddit.(Representational image/Unsplash)

"That’s 3 hours every weekday after work and my weekends completely gone,” they wrote. “It’s unpaid, non-negotiable, and they’ve made it clear that if I want to grow here, I have to do this.”

Health concerns ignored by company

The employee revealed that the intense workload has begun taking a toll on their health. They are currently experiencing chest heaviness and other symptoms related to heart issues, and their doctor has advised them to avoid high-stress environments. Despite this, they haven’t informed the company, fearing disbelief and indifference.

"I know they won’t believe me or care,” the post reads. “They already said there’s no other option. Now I’m stuck. I’m anxious, exhausted, and my health is starting to get worse.”

Check out the post here:

‘I’m scared to resign without a job offer’

The post, titled “I’m being forced to work 20 extra unpaid hours a week,” ends with a sobering confession — the user fears leaving the company without another offer in hand, but the current conditions feel unbearable. “It is getting worse surviving in this company,” they concluded.

Internet users react with advice and concern

The post has drawn support and criticism in equal measure. One user commented, “Just don’t do it. Ask your manager to allocate self-learning time during work hours.” Another added, “It’s mandatory for us too… can’t skip.”

Some shared concern for the employee’s well-being. “Never ignore chest pain or difficulty in breathing. Walk away from any toxic environment,” one advised. Another said, “Quitting works. Sacrificing health isn’t worth it.”

Not everyone was sympathetic. “I hope you’ve talked to your manager or started looking for jobs. It’s a waste posting here if you’ve done none of the above,” a commenter wrote bluntly.