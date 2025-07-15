Khane ke liye hi toh kama raha hu’: Employee hits back after Indian manager denies lunch break

A Reddit post about an employee being denied a lunch break by an Indian manager and the worker’s response to his boss has sparked a conversation about power trips, toxic work culture, and ego on Reddit. The worker’s blunt reply to his manager’s instruction has struck a chord with many. An employee's blunt reply to his boss who stopped him from taking his lunch break has struck a chord with Reddit users. (Unsplash/engin akyurt)

“Stopped from having lunch break,” a Reddit user wrote, adding that the incident happened with their friend.

“My friend works in one of the middle size company and today he was going for his lunch break, somehow his manager ordered him to finish his work first, then go for lunch break, he was really hungry and out of hunger, when his manager denied him for lunch break, he got angry," the Reddit user wrote.

The individual claimed that in response to the manager’s request, the employee replied, “Khane ke liye hi toh kama raha hu, aur yahan aap mujhe khaana khaane se hi rok rahe ho (I am earning so that I can have food, and here you're stopping me from having food)," before taking his scheduled lunch break.

Following the incident, the manager allegedly started ignoring the employee.

Check out the entire post:

What did social media say?

An individual remarked, “I know he might believe he was wrong, but he is actually going to save a lot of people with this simple act. Now onwards, that manager would think twice before saying the same thing to any person.”

Another recalled, “It happened with me in my current company only, but it was a different vertical. My manager called and said it’s important to send it first and then eat. I was in the middle of eating, but I had to go and complete the task. I left my food in the middle, and when I came home, I cried like a baby. Then my mum said, ‘Beta khaane ke liye hi kama ri hai and khaane bhi ni dere toh ese kaise chalega,’ then I started responding smartly to my manager.”

A third expressed, “Your friend is a brave man. A few years ago, I was in a similar situation. I still regret not being able to stand up for myself and letting my manager treat me like s**t!”

A fourth wrote, “He did the right thing, but surely the manager did hold a grudge against him. They remember these things and use them at the right time.”