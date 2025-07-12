Chinese man jailed for secretly drugging colleague with ‘truth serum’, leaving him hospitalised

In a disturbing case of workplace deceit, a Shanghai employee has been sentenced to prison for secretly drugging a colleague on three separate occasions in an attempt to extract confidential work plans, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A worker was jailed in China for secretly drugging a colleague with sedatives to steal work plans.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: China flaunts ‘tank boats’ in viral video as Taiwan launches largest drill ever)

Plan to steal plans

The accused, identified by his surname Li, reportedly encountered a so-called “truth serum” during a business trip. The seller of the substance allegedly claimed that “just a few drops will make people tell the truth,” prompting Li to test its effects for his own benefit.

Despite the lack of clarity around the nature of his employment or the importance of the targeted work plans, Li selected his colleague, Wang, as the test subject. His plan: to surreptitiously administer the substance and extract professional information.

Three dinners, three druggings

The first incident occurred on 29 August 2022, during a dinner in Xuhui District. Li mixed the “truth serum” into Wang’s drink, combining it with yellow wine and beer.

On October 13, at another dinner in Yangpu District, Li repeated the ploy. Again, Wang reported dizziness and vomiting after consuming beer laced with the drug. A third incident unfolded on November 6, when Li masked the substance in chrysanthemum tea. Wang, unaware of any foul play, consumed it and later lost consciousness, seeking hospital care the next day.

Medical tests reveal sedatives

After connecting the dots across the three episodes, Wang underwent medical testing. His urine and hair samples tested positive for clonazepam and xylazine – both powerful central nervous system depressants. Clonazepam, notably, is listed as a Class II psychotropic drug in China.

Authorities later confirmed that the “truth serum” contained both sedatives. Li, when confronted, confessed to all three instances.

(Also read: ‘What’s it like for an Indian to live in China?’: Man reveals ‘shocking’ cultural differences)

Court verdict and warning

The Shanghai Jing’an District People’s Court found Li guilty of inducing drug use through deception. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison and fined 10,000 yuan (approximately US$1,400).

Wang’s current health status and any lasting effects from the drugs remain undisclosed.