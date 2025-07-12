China flaunts ‘tank boats’ in viral video as Taiwan launches largest drill ever

A viral video showing a fleet of Chinese ‘tank boats’ in the sea during military drills near Taiwan has surfaced online. According to a report by the Sun, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) showcased its tanks after Taiwan launched its largest-ever military drills. Fleet of Chinese ‘tank boats’ in the sea right across from Taiwan. (Screengrab (X))

“Taiwan simulates Chinese invasion while the PLA practices launching one,” an X user wrote, adding that the video shows a “PLA armoured amphibious unit conducting ‘naval formation training at sea’ in Fujian—directly across the strait from Taiwan.”

The video opens to show the armoured vehicles lined up on a beach facing the sea. Slowly, the vehicles move into the water and away from the shore. A bird's-eye view shows them leaving trails as they navigate through the water in coordinated formation.

Take a look at the video going viral on X:

Taiwan’s war games with simulated attacks:

According to a report by Reuters, Taiwan launched its military drills on Wednesday. As per a senior official, the war games started with simulated attacks on its command systems and infrastructure. The exercises will test how the island can handle a crippling communications attack by China.

"We are learning from the situation in Ukraine in recent years and realistically thinking about what Taiwan might face... in real combat," a senior official told Reuters.

"Commanders have to think what issues their troops might face and they need to pass them down to their subordinates," the official added.

The annual Han Kuang exercises, which will run for ten days, will mobilise 22,000 reservists and feature new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

China's ministry reacts:

"No matter what weapons are used, Taiwan can't resist the People's Liberation Army's sharp sword against independence," ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin told state broadcaster CCTV, reported Reuters. The official labelled Taiwan's exercises as "nothing but a bluff".