Thirsty koala drinks water from a woman’s bottle in Australia. Watch

Ever heard of the phrase, “Water, water everywhere, not a drop to drink”? That is exactly what happened with this koala in Australia who was sitting near a river but was unable to climb down to drink water due to the heat. Thankfully, a kind human being stepped in to help the animal and fed it some water. The moving display of kindness is sure tug at your heartstrings.

The video was captured in Victoria, Australia back in 2018 during a severe heatwave. In this heart-breaking clip, a woman is seen helping the koala bear by giving it some water to drink from her own water bottle.

In the beginning of the video, you can see the koala sitting under a tree and a woman giving it water with the backdrop of a river. Later, the video cuts to a close-up of the koala and one can easily notice its tired and exhausted face while it drinks the water.

The video highlights a wonderful act of humanity towards animals that are often unable to help themselves.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about this video?