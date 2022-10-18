Home / Trending / This dancer couple’s favourite performance will melt your heart. Watch

Published on Oct 18, 2022 04:07 PM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a dancer couple performs at their own wedding and calls this one their favourite.

This performance at their wedding happens to be this dancer couple’s favourite.&nbsp;(Instagram/@yumiko_leotard_lover)
BySohini Sengupta

Dancing with the people one loves, often becomes a cherished memory for many people. And of course, what can be better when you get to dance for a living, and that too with your partner? Well, that is exactly what can be seen in this video that has been shared on Instagram by one such couple. It has been going viral for the most wholesome of reasons that will definitely make you want to keep watching it over and over. The video opens to show various snippets of this couple performing professionally at different venues.

As the video comes to an end, one gets to see that this couple, in fact, got married to each other and performed beautifully at their own wedding as well. “My favourite dance,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this video. With above 5,000 followers on it, this video has been shared on the page of the bride who can be seen in this video and her name is Courtney Topete.

Watch the lovely dance video below:

The video was shared on October 2 and has received over two lakh likes on it already.

“I am crying. This is so beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “Such a fun Reel,” shared another. “OMG adorable,” wrote a third. “I knew it was coming, but still goals,” commented a fourth.

