This dog’s excitement over a bone will make you laugh out loud. Watch

This dog's excitement after seeing a bone will leave you in splits. 
Dog sniffing a bone(Instagram/@dogsofinstagram)
Dog sniffing a bone(Instagram/@dogsofinstagram)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 03:05 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

When it comes to treats, dogs can have varied reactions upon receiving them. Some will run away and hide it for later. And then there are those who will jump up and down in excitement. This doggo, in a video shared on Instagram, is among the latter. The hilarious video shows the pooch’s reaction to a treat and chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud.

The clip was shared on an Instagram page called ‘dogsofinstagram’. It shows a dog named Lenny reacting to a bone lying on the floor. Lenny seems so glad to see the treat, he jumps around the bone continuously.

“The definition of hyped on life (or in @lennywhitesocks case, bone),” reads the caption shared along with the video. 

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared on October 15, has collected over 25,000 likes on Instagram. Netizens showered various comments about Lenny.

“I'm waiting for the bone to start jumping too!!” wrote an Instagram user. 

How does your dog respond to treats?

 

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
