This goat was not only 'arrested' by the police but also 'questioned.' Watch

A bizarre pursuit involving a police officer, an animal control officer, and a goat that was observed strolling through a neighbourhood was caught on video and posted on Facebook by the Indiana police. According to this post from the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department, an officer, and an animal control officer from Marion County were called to a report of a potentially injured goat in between several homes along Woodlark Drive. The goat was in a home's backyard when the police came, and the people living there said they were not the goat's owners. A video of the police pursuing the goat around the yard was posted with the article. Finally, according to the police, the cops were able to "detain the goat for questioning."

The video of this bizarre chase was posted on Facebook along with a thorough and hilarious caption. Part of it reads, “This video shows Captain Crooke and Animal Care & Control, very skilfully, detaining the goat. THANKFULLY, the goat was not injured and just happened to be lost. He is being well fed and made comfortable until proper ownership can be found. If you know where the goat belongs, please contact us or Marion County Animal Care & Control. No Officers or Animals were hurt during this incident.”

Watch the video below:

Shared on July 14, this video has already received over 6,000 views on it and the numbers only keep going up.

“Would love to see a video of Detective Mark questioning the goat,” reads a comment. “I bet everyone got a good laugh out of that, great job officer, and please be safe on duty,” said another individual. “I’m sure the goat will file a complaint and a civil suit for being illegally detained against his will,” posted a third. To this, the original posters replied, “(...) charged with Trespassing and Resisting Arrest!”