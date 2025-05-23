‘This is not Amazon rainforest’: Kerala’s hidden cricket stadium stuns internet with unreal beauty

In the heart of Thrissur district, tucked away in the green embrace of Kerala’s plantation lands, a secluded cricket ground has become an overnight internet sensation. The Palappilly cricket field, hidden deep inside the Harrisons Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly,"The field is located at Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly." "The field is located at Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly." (Instagram/@notonthemap)

4o recently went viral for its unique blend of natural beauty and local sport.

Far from the usual stadiums and turf-lined arenas, this ground is nestled among dense trees and narrow paths, making it look more like a scene from a tropical jungle than a sports field.

Kerala is often described as ‘God’s own country’ for its scenic charm, and this serene cricket ground only adds to that reputation. Surrounded by forested hills and spread across a quiet patch of the plantation, the field is a stunning example of nature and community coming together.

The ground’s origins date back several decades. As reported by Mathrubhumi.com, it was initially created by the Harrison Malayalam company to provide a recreational space for its plantation workers. Since then, it has grown into a cherished spot not just for employees but for locals too, a quiet community space that remains largely undiscovered due to its remote location and tree-shrouded path.

The cricket ground recently caught the attention of social media when influencer Sreejith S, with the Instagram handle @notonthemap, posted a drone-shot video of the location. Overlaying the clip with the caption, “This is not Amazon rainforest,” he filmed local residents playing cricket in the middle of what looks like an untouched wilderness.

Take a look at the video:

The video clocked over 51 million views, 5.5 million likes, and thousands of reactions across the platform.

Many took to the comments section and wrote, “Heaven”

A user wrote, “How lucky those guys Wish to play here once and retire”

In a follow-up post, Sreejith expressed gratitude while hinting at other work he hopes will receive similar attention. “This vid blew up, but definitely it’s not my favourite drop. Hoping my real gems, which I had posted will get this kind of love someday! Insta algo’s wild!” he wrote.

He added, “Huge, heartfelt thanks for the massive support, kind words and endless likes, comments and DMs — you all make this journey epic!”

