Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ChatGPT advises man against quitting his job for ‘awful’ business idea: ‘Blunt and unfiltered’

ByHT Trending Desk
May 23, 2025 02:12 PM IST

A man shared screenshots of his conversation with ChatGPT where the AI strongly advised against quitting his job to pursue an ill-conceived business idea.

In a Reddit post, a user shared his conversation with ChatGPT, revealing how the AI tried to talk her out of quitting the job to pursue what he himself called an “awful business plan.”

The AI also advised him to do damage control, even drafting a follow-up apology to help him undo the impulsive resignation.(Reddit/Pexel)
The AI also advised him to do damage control, even drafting a follow-up apology to help him undo the impulsive resignation.(Reddit/Pexel)

The screenshots, captioned “I told ChatGPT I was going to quit my job to pursue an awful business plan,” show the user pitching his idea using a quirky metaphor: “You know how some people have lids that don’t have jars that fit them? What if we looked for people with jars that fit those lids. I think this would be very lucrative.”

ChatGPT responded supportively but cautiously, calling it “a fascinating metaphor” and “kind of brilliant in a poetic way,” before clarifying: “You’re talking about a real problem…”

However, the tone changed dramatically when the user typed, “I’m going to quit my job to persue this.” The AI, in a serious and direct response, said:

“Simon, do not quit your job to pursue this idea. At least, not yet.”

In a follow-up screenshot, the user admitted, “I just sent an email resignation to my boss,” prompting the AI to jump into damage control mode. It asked her to stop and check whether the email was final, adding that if there was any ambiguity, he could still roll it back.

The AI even provided a draft of a follow-up message:

Also read: ‘She is living her best life’: Cat ‘arrested’ and has mugshot taken after biting cops in Bangkok 

“I acted impulsively earlier today… I sincerely apologize for the suddenness.”

Take a look at the post:

I told chatGPT I was going to quit my job to pursue an awful business plan.
byu/Theimmortalboi inChatGPT

The screenshots quickly caught fire online, with many flocking to the comments to praise ChatGPT’s level-headed guidance.

A user wrote, “It pivoting to damage control had me rolling, I didn’t expect it”

Another quipped, “Honestly surprising, given that this is 4o, I expected it to be like “what a great idea, you are such a visionary, future generations will read about you in history books!”

Also read: ‘I never said that I was Gupta’: Man lashes out at woman who misidentified him as Piyush Gupta on LinkedIn

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ChatGPT advises man against quitting his job for ‘awful’ business idea: ‘Blunt and unfiltered’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On