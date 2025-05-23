‘She is living her best life’: Cat ‘arrested’ and has mugshot taken after biting cops in Bangkok

In a hilarious and heartwarming turn of events, a feisty American Shorthair cat in Thailand went viral after “attacking” police officers at a Bangkok station and posing for an official-looking mugshot before being safely returned to her owner, reported the South China Morning Post. The cat gets a mugshot-worthy pose before being safely reunited with her owner.(Facebook/Parinda Yukol Pakeesuk)

The incident began on May 9, when Officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk shared on social media the story of a lost cat brought to the station by a local citizen. The cat, wearing a pink harness, was warmly welcomed by the officer, who then discovered her surprisingly spirited behaviour.

The cat scratched and bit multiple on-duty officers, much to the amusement of social media users.

“This cat has been charged with assaulting police officers and is about to be detained. Please share this post so her owner can come and bail her out,” Officer Pakeesuk wrote jokingly online.

That evening, Pakeesuk brought the cat home and shared a photo of her sitting in his car. Her facial expression, seemingly unimpressed by her rescue, drew more light-hearted reactions from the internet.

Take a look at the post:

“That cat looks like she is frowning. She does not seem too grateful for her rescue,” one user noted.

Another added, “Hey kitty, without this officer, you would be homeless right now!”

Pakeesuk mentioned that he had already arranged a cozy setup at home with food, toys, and a litter box.

“She is living her best life, while the police are the true victims,” he joked.

Many people expressed interest in adopting the cat, but Pakeesuk made it clear that reuniting her with her rightful owner was the top priority.

“If you truly love cats, feel free to adopt one of the many strays at my home, or from a local shelter,” he suggested, revealing that he has rescued 20 cats and six dogs over time.

The following day, the cat’s owner contacted the station. Thai media outlet Khaosod English reported that the cat is named Nub Tang, which means “counting money.” To celebrate her return, the owner dressed her in a delicate lace collar during the reunion at the station.

In a humorous conclusion to the saga, Officer Pakeesuk drafted a pretend police report from the cat’s point of view.

“I was just hungry. I did not mean to bite anyone,” the report read.

Nub Tang “signed” the document with two paw prints and posed for a playful mugshot. Pakeesuk issued her a verbal warning and cheerfully handed her back to her owner.

No fines were issued, but the officer humorously noted, “This case must be handled properly. We cannot have other cats thinking that biting people is acceptable.”

“This is the cutest ‘crime’ I have ever seen,” one person commented.

Another added, “This officer is both kind and humorous.”

A third joked, “I showed this case to my two cats. Hopefully, they will take it as a warning not to scratch my sofa or chew my computer cables.”