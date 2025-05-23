Las Vegas mom outraged after school gives daughter, classmates sex ed handout in 5th grade

A mom in Las Vegas, Nevada, has sparked a heated debate online after revealing that her 5th-grade daughter was handed sex education material at school. She claimed that the materials were given to her kid without her permission. A woman in Las Vegas claimed that she didn’t sign the paperwork for her daughter to get sex education in 5th standard. (X/@deltaozzimo)

“Excuse me why did my daughter get handed this at school? This is 5th grade, and I didn’t sign any paperwork allowing her to attend sex ed. Boys were also handed this,” the mom wrote. She shared two pamphlets, one showing the internal female anatomy and the other showing the external parts.

She further claimed that the permission slip she got was “buried” in some other documents. “In case yall didn’t see the “permission slip” that I shared. This is it. I had to find it buried in another permission slip for a field trip, unrelated. I had to opt out of this program, not tell them yes or no. I just got this paper yesterday. Unbelievable. Abhorrent,” she wrote and shared a copy of the permission slip.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

“Do you also expect to sign paperwork when kids learn about other human body parts, like mouths, hearts, or intestines? If not, what’s different?” an individual posted. Another added, “I don’t know what the problem is.” A third remarked, “In 5th grade, some kids are already getting their periods. What exactly is wrong with learning about their own anatomy? Especially when many won’t be taught at home?”

A fourth commented, “5th grade is WAY too young for that!” A fifth wrote, “5th grade seems a little young. I remember being in 7th grade when we got this stuff and definitely had to get permission. My son got it on the 7th as well. They also sent a link to the whole curriculum.”

Sex ed in Nevada school:

According to The Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), a non-profit organization, “Parents must provide written consent for their children to participate in human sexuality education.”

SIECUS further states that “Nevada schools are required to establish a human sexuality course. However, the course cannot be a requirement for graduation and therefore does not ensure all students receive sex education.”