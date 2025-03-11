American mom living in India names 10 things she wishes US had: ‘First time I ever…’

An American mother of three has revealed 10 things Indian has that she wishes were available in US. In a video on Instagram, Kristen Fischer who moved to Indian nearly 4 years ago, listed the 10 things she discovered in India that she wishes were also around in the US. Kristen Fischer said she decided to move to India with her family nearly 4 years ago.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

The first thing she wished US had was digital IDs and UPI. "I can go out with only my phone and that is enough. I think Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is something the whole world should adopt," she said.

The next facility she enjoys were the availability of autos and rickshaws as a "cheap, fast, and a very convenient way" to get around. "Doctors are very easy to find in India. Most of the time no appointments are necessary and no prescriptions are needed for medication. In America, you have to make an appointment weeks or even months ahead of time to see a doctor," she said.

Take a look at her video here:

She also praised the government-mandated waste removal service, adding that she had to pay a lot for trash service in America. "It is so convenient to hire skilled labor in India and have help. In America, if you need something done you have to figure out how to do it yourself because it is just so expensive to hire people," she said.

She hailed the diversity in food available in India with a large variety of vegetarian options. "Many restaurants are vegetarian only and others have at least half the menu with Veg options. It is so different than the USA where the options are few to none," she added.

Fischer said she loved the "super convenient" concept of MRP and delivery apps were "one of the most convenient things" about being in India. "There are dozens of apps that will deliver virtually anything to your door in minutes. Yes, you read that right, minutes," she said.

Fischer said she decided to move to India with her husband and two daughters after she learned about the business opportunities here from an American entrepreneur who had been living in Delhi for over 20 years. She said that they first visited in 2017 and fell in love with the country. They moved to India in 2021 and took Hindi lessons. Now the couple are raising three children in India and run a web development company.